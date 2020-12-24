Thousands of gallons of diesel fuel spilled in a train derailment Wednesday near Mabton, the state Department of Ecology reported.
A BNSF train and a semi-truck hauling large farm equipment collided Wednesday morning near Mabton, the second train derailment in the state in two days.
Ecology reported Thursday that crews had recovered about 6,000 gallons of diesel fuel from the locomotives near Mabton and were starting to clean up about 3,500 gallons of fuel that spilled on the ground.
The cleanup process will take at least a few days, according to Ecology.
In the meantime, BNSF has set up a hotline for those impacted by Tuesday’s derailment in Custer, when several cars of a 108-car BNSF train carrying Bakken crude oil caught fire. The phone number is 1-866-243-4787.
The railway reported it was rebuilding and testing the mainline, with plans to have trains operating again — at reduced speeds — by 4 a.m. Dec. 24.
“BNSF Railway is grateful for our local, state, tribal and federal partners for the coordinated and robust response,” the railway said on social media. “We will continue to work closely with our partners on the cleanup efforts.”
Both derailments are under investigation.