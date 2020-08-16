Alex Kuo-shu Fan, director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle, was in Grandview on Sunday morning for a ceremony at which he presented local dignitaries with a gift of 1,000 face masks designed to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The gift from Fan, who is leaving his post in Seattle later this month, was facilitated by Raul Garcia, a Yakima physician and Republican gubernatorial candidate who failed to advance past the Aug. 4 primary. The two had become friendly during Garcia’s campaign. Garcia was on hand Sunday morning, as were Grandview Mayor Gloria Mendoza and Yakima County Commissioner Vicki Baker.
“Taiwan is very important to Washington state, being the state’s seventh-largest trader and a great supporter of our agricultural products. ... I cannot thank him enough for coming out to Eastern Washington and donating masks for our farm working community.
“His message is clear: Taiwan is willing to continue to help us through this pandemic. Their swift response to the pandemic has led to a record low number of cases and deaths. We can learn a lot from their example. I look forward to becoming acquainted with the new director general and continuing to enable bringing our communities together,” Garcia said in a statement emailed to the press after the event.
TECO Seattle, one of 13 such offices in the United States, functions as an unofficial Taiwanese embassy or consulate allowing interests in the United States and Taiwan to maintain relationships without jeopardizing the United States’ diplomatic relations with mainland China. Fan has headed the office for a year and a half.
More than 100 of the masks he gave Grandview on Sunday were distributed at the ceremony. The rest will be distributed to farmworkers via the city of Grandview.