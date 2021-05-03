Sunnyside began accepting applications for yard sale permits Monday, the city announced.
The decision to resume yard sales is based on the Centers for Disease Control's guidelines for outdoor gatherings, the city said in a news release.
Those holding yard sales are urged to follow current health guidelines in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
City officials urge those holding and attending yard sales to follow mask and social distancing recommendations.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, which allows for outdoor gatherings up to 50 people.
If the county is moved back to Phase 2, outdoor gatherings would be limited to 15 people.