West Valley Fire Capt. Jim Johnston watched as Sunday’s Ahtanum Ridge fire jumped the 6400 block of Meadowbrook Road and headed toward two structures.
Neither burned.
They survived in part due to the unique conditions and high winds blowing in a straight line. But Johnson said it also helped that the grass and vegetation around the structures had been mowed down to 3 to 4 inches, creating what’s known as a “defensible space.”
Other similarly cut lawns did catch fire, but green space between a home and flammable vegetation, as well as cutting tree limbs lower than 6 feet from the ground, offers valuable protection for buildings at risk during Yakima County’s dangerous wildfire season.
Local agencies offer advice and sometimes even financial assistance for landowners looking to keep their property safe.
Johnston knows from his experience during a fire in the Hawk’s Landing area in 2013 that some of those homes lack the recommended 30 feet of green space. The hillside can be difficult to maintain since sagebrush lines both sides of the road.
“That’s not to say the two (homes) that actually burned didn’t have defensive space around them,” Johnston said, noting Yakima crews handled the initial response to the Ahtanum Ridge fire in that area.
His fire district provides some outreach about wildfire protection to landowners within the district, although that’s more difficult with much of the land on the Yakama Reservation. Rob Lionberger, the stewardship assistance forester for Washington’s Department of Natural Resources, said the Yakima region doesn’t show much interest in fire protection.
State foresters in the northern part of Eastern Washington offer aid to three times as many landowners through DNR’s cost-sharing program. Just seven foresters handle requests in the southeast region, which covers nearly 15 counties and stretches from Wenatchee down to the Blue Mountains and the Idaho border.
“This time of year we’re a little harder to get,” Lionberger said. “Year-round, the time frame generally is if you call you’re going to have somebody there within a few weeks.”
Anyone who owns less than 5,000 acres of burnable forest land — usually including sagebrush — can schedule a free consultation that will generally last from 30 minutes to two hours. The forester can then offer an estimate and a list of contractors for the work that might be needed, and the state will pay for up to half the cost.
DNR also offers assistance through the national Firewise USA program, which doesn’t generally provide financial help but focuses on awareness in high-risk communities.
Firewise USA recommends fire resistant materials for roofing, vents, siding and windows. It also warns against storing flammable materials underneath decks or porches and advises using crushed stone or gravel in the perimeter within five feet of a property.
For landowners seeking to take care of protection themselves, Johnston said people should avoid cutting dry vegetation with metallic tools that can create sparks and start fires. He also asks people who want to burn land to warn their local fire district first and always have a hose with plenty of water on hand.
“If you live in the part of the Valley that you can actually do outdoor burning, be smart when you’re going to do it,” Johnston said. “Make sure that it’s not hot and dry. Make sure there’s no winds.”