A second double-fatality crash occurred in as many days Thursday along Lateral A Road in the Lower Valley.
Two people were killed about 12:50 p.m. when their sedan struck a semi at the intersection of Lateral A and Lateral 1 roads near Wapato, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
The sedan attempted to cross Lateral A when it struck the semi, he said.
The victims have yet to be identified, Schilperoort said. Further information wasn’t immediately available.
This is the second double-fatal accident involving Lateral A Road in as many days.
Two people were killed Wednesday morning when they collided with a semi at the intersection of Lateral A and Kays road, just north of Thursday’s crash scene.
In that crash, a small SUV headed west on Kays road failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a semi hauling sulfuric acid. The SUV rolled multiple times and burst into flames. The driver and a passenger were trapped in the vehicle and died before emergency units arrived.
The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries and no sulfuric acid leaked.