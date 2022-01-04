Poor air quality has prompted a ban on outdoor burning on the Yakama Reservation until further notice, the Environmental Protection Agency announced this afternoon.
The ban enforced by EPA and the Yakama Nation applies to all outdoor burning including agricultural burning, camp and recreational fires on tribal and nontribal land within the 1.3-million-acre reservation, according to a news release.
Ceremonial burning is exempt from the ban, the release said.
Air quality updates can be found online at https://fire.airnow.gov/. Status of burn bans on tribal lands are available by calling EPA’s hotline, 800-424-4372 or online at https://www.epa.gov/farr/burn-bans-indian-reservations-id-or-and-wa#current-bans.
