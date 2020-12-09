Bruce Bolin enjoyed a hot bowl of noodle soup Tuesday at Noah’s Ark homeless shelter in Wapato.
It was the shelter’s fifth day of operation after the city ordered it shut down in early August. By that point, the Wapato Police Department had responded to more than 160 calls there this year, Chief Nolan Wentz said — some of them in response to violence.
Bolin, 60, was among more than 20 people who had dropped into the shelter Tuesday afternoon to escape the cold.
“This place is a blessing and I’m blessed to be a part of it,” he said.
The shelter is housed in an old downtown building at 117 E. Second Street. It’s a low-barrier shelter, meaning it will serve people whether they are intoxicated or not.
In the past, only a single glass door served as the entrance, and monitoring those who came inside was difficult.
That’s changed. Now there are two sets of security doors with a metal detector between them for those coming inside to pass through.
The upgraded entrance was part of a series of security enhancements the shelter underwent during its nearly four-month shutdown.
A bathroom was remodeled for disabled accessibility, security cameras were installed and a security officer was hired.
Valerie Smartlowit screened people coming through the door Tuesday. She had them pass through the metal detector and had one man empty his backpack. She also took their temperature, part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Everyone is required to mask up.
Operations Manager Shealynn Reuther said staff has to be thorough in ensuring no weapons, drugs and alcohol make it into the shelter.
“We’ve seen a tremendous amount of stuff come in that shouldn’t come in and that won’t be allowed,” she said.
Since opening, pocket knives, screwdrivers and even a hammer have been caught at the door, Reuther said.
Most people using the shelter are happy with the increased security, she said.
“I’ve had a couple clients come to me and thank me and say they feel much safer now,” Reuther said.
Bolin, who has lived at the shelter four years, said the closure brought the community closer together by bringing safety issues and funding to the forefront.
“Now we’re feeling a little more safe and secure here to where before it was kind of like the Wild West,” he said.
Who’s served
Noah’s Ark was established in 2007. Previously the Lower Valley lacked a homeless shelter.
Advocates were tired of seeing homeless people freeze to death in the winter and suffer heat exhaustion in the summer. One man died of heat exhaustion just before the shelter opened.
The shelter has 20 beds for men and 10 for women. It primarily serves people with chronic substance abuse problems and mental health issues – those who are the most difficult to link to services.
Many have been rejected by their families and the Noah's Ark is the only place they have, said Tabitha Rowe, a case manager at the shelter.
“Substance abuse and trauma, for some that’s all they’ve known and if that’s all you’ve known that’s what you’re going to continue to work with,” she said.
For some, homelessness has become generational, Rowe said.
“I can’t tell you how many parents and adult children I’ve seen come through theses doors together,” she said. “It just keeps going – if that’s all they’ve ever known, that’s all there is. And until we change the narrative, that’s all it’s going to be.”
She’s working to connect those at the shelter to services such as substance abuse, mental health and housing.
Teresa Patton, 46, came to the shelter in 2018 after serving two years in prison on drug charges.
Since then, she’s become a shelter volunteer while continuing to live there. She schedules shower, laundry and meals and helps with screening at the door.
She said volunteering at the shelter has boosted her self esteem and is helping her communicate and interact more positively with others.
“It’s helped me, all in all, from what I used to be to what I am now,” she said. “It’s been a 360.”
The shutdown
Shelter president Alan Harris said Tuesday he’s grateful the shelter is back in operation.
“It’s a long time coming,” Harris said of the reopening. “We’re excited and relieved at the same time.”
Private donations provided funds that enabled the shelter secure needed grants for the security upgrades and other shelter improvements.
The Yakama Nation Housing Authority and Yakima County each provided $100,000 grants and the state provided a two-year $50,000 grant.
“Without those resources, we couldn’t have done this,” Harris said. “Once we had those funds in place, our staff just took off.”
Though the temporary shutdown by the city was a hardship on many, it forced to shelter to emerge a much better facility, Harris said.
“The city has worked with us too,” he said. “They’ve actually helped make it a better facility. We followed their recommendations on what to do.”
The closure sent some people to other shelters in Yakima, such as the Union Gospel Mission and Camp Hope.
But Wapato is on the Yakama reservation, and many people cling to their ties to the area despite being homeless. They set up makeshift camps in nearby fields on tribal land and along the Yakima River.
Shelter staff, area churches and operators of Campbell Farms – a youth camp – conducted outreach to the homeless, bringing them food, water and supplies during the shutdown.
When temperatures dropped, “We piled on blankets, built fires, checked on each other — you know we’re a community whether we’re in a building or around on the streets,” said Bolin, a Yakama. “We checked on each other to make sure we were safe, warm and fed.”
Looking ahead
The shelter has increased staff to eight full-time workers with a security officer working overnight.
Rowe now focuses on case management and is working with area providers to connect those at the shelter with substance abuse, mental health and housing services.
“That’s something we’re going to be able to do more of, helping them move forward with their lives,” Harris said.
The shelter had operated on a shoestring budget of about $150,000 a year and is funded largely by donations and a homeless grant from the county.
It will take more to keep it operating with the additional staff and security.
“Now we just have to keep it going.” Harris said. “The work isn’t done – it’s never done.”