A year after a murder spree in the Lower Yakima Valley, the accused killers of five people are still awaiting trial.
Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud and James Dean Cloud are scheduled for trial in U.S. District Court in January. They’re accused of killing five people at a Medicine Valley Road home on June 8, 2019.
The deaths of Thomas Hernandez, 36, Catherine Eneas, 49, Michelle Starnes, 51, Dennis Overacker, 61, and John Cagle, 59, spurred law enforcement to prepare to crack down on violent crime on the Yakama Nation’s sprawling Lower Valley reservation, modeled after a similar operation last year in Yakima.
Sheriff Bob Udell said federal officials have also committed to providing more resources to combat violent crime, including improved access to a database that can help identify firearms used in violent crimes.
“The state and feds understand that Yakima County is in the midst of a violent crime upheaval,” Udell said.
A year ago, authorities were called to Cagle’s trailer home in the 5100 block of Medicine Valley Road, where they found him, Starnes, Eneas and Hernandez fatally shot. Overacker, who was shot in his pickup after pulling up to the house during the killings, was found dead in the 3400 block of Evans Road.
Udell said the killing was the worst in Yakima County’s history. The closest parallel he could find was the killing of the four members of the Skelton family in Outlook, who were stabbed and bludgeoned to death in 1993.
“The (White Swan) scene looked like a battlefield, just like a firefight had swept through,” Udell said. “No community should allow that to happen.”
Donovan Cloud was arrested the next day at Celilo Village, Ore., and James Cloud was arrested June 10 in Wapato.
Another person, Morris Bruce Jackson was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in federal court in connection with the case.
In addition to the homicide, the Clouds have been charged with brandishing a firearm and carjacking after holding a child at gunpoint shortly after the killing as they stole a vehicle from another family, according to court documents.
The Clouds are scheduled to be in court this month as James Cloud tries to have an eyewitness identification thrown out on grounds that it was tainted by a wanted poster, according to court documents.
The U.S Attorney’s Office did not respond to requests for information on the status of the case.
One year later
The killings left the rural community of about 3,000 people distraught, Udell said.
A week after the killings, the Yakama Nation organized a prayer service in White Swan to provide comfort and promote healing in the community.
But the crimes led to greater collaboration between federal, county and tribal law enforcement, Udell said. Yakama Nation police and sheriff’s deputies — cross-deputized so they can work on the Yakama Reservation — were among the first responders, and the FBI assumed the lead on the investigation as the killings occurred on the reservation and some of those involved were tribal citizens.
That cooperation is essential, Udell said, since the sheriff’s office is understaffed.
Local law enforcement is also gaining access to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, a database that allows law enforcement to link guns to crimes based on the unique marks each gun makes on a bullet and shell casing.
Udell said federal authorities will be putting a terminal in the Tri-Cities, giving Central Washington investigators improved access to the database. Currently, there are NIBIN sites in Seattle, Tacoma and Portland.
‘Operation White Swan’
Federal and local officials are planning an operation to target violent crime in the west side of the Lower Valley around White Swan. Officials discussed “Operation White Swan” with U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse in February.
The White Swan killings were the catalyst for that discussion, Udell said.
He compared the effort to “Operation Invictus Civitas,” a joint effort between the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement to target violent criminals in Yakima and other parts of the county. During the operation, 246 arrests were made between June 7 and Sept. 30, 2019, including the Clouds.
There is also a possibility the Clouds may be involved in the disappearance of two California men who were headed to a concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre. The car Josiah Hilderbrand and Jon Cleary were driving was found abandoned and partially burned June 8, 2019, in a Lower Valley orchard.
Liz Hilderbrand, Hilderbrand’s mother, said FBI investigators told her that her son and Cleary were likely killed, and that it may be linked to the White Swan homicides. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office would not comment earlier on any possible connections.