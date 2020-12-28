Preston Birch, 18, was on the verge of living on the streets when Rod’s House came to the rescue.
Staff at the Yakima drop-in center for youths helped Birch get to their new group home for homeless youths in Sunnyside in the Lower Valley.
Birch became homeless at 17 after he was sent to live with his dad in West Virginia. They didn’t get along, and Birch had friends here who told him to seek out Rod’s House.
Birch said he was temporarily staying with a friend of a friend, but was told to leave a short time later.
“The day that they could bring me here was the day I was getting kicked out,” the 18-year-old said while sitting at the group home. “I am insanely grateful that there are places like this willing to help.”
The group home — Rod’s House Sunnyside — opened Sept. 15 at 610 McClain Drive. It houses up to eight young adults ages 18 to 24.
The home is an extension of Rod’s House at 204 S. Naches Ave. in Yakima, a drop-in center for young people ages 13 to 24. There, youths and young adults were helped with food, clothing and finding jobs. They also could hang out, watch TV and visit with others during the day.
The center would serve upward of 60 youths a day. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic, however. Now services are delivered through a window.
For years, Rod’s House officials have wanted to offer youths overnight services. But the cost of liability insurance needed to house minors has been a sticking point for the nonprofit, in addition to finding a place large enough.
The group home is the first step in that direction, Rod’s House officials say. There are rules to follow at the group home and residents are required to follow a plan to become self-sufficient.
Four residents have already transitioned into long-term housing over the past three months.
“That may seem like a small number but it’s not when you think about what’s involved in moving a young adult out of homelessness and into long-term housing,” said Rod’s House interim executive director Lisa Wallace. “We’re really, really excited about it.”
Sunnyside
Rod’s House has always concentrated on serving Yakima. That was until a former group home became vacant.
Rod’s House officials were aware of a growing homeless problem in the Lower Valley and decided to use the building as a young adult group home.
“I think it was a good opportunity to try something different,” Wallace said.
The group home features four large rooms, each with two beds and a bathroom. There’s a large kitchen, dining area and a few offices and a check-in window at the main entrance.
The opportunity emerged quickly, and Rod’s House officials have yet to establish a concrete budget, Wallace said.
But the organization isn’t flying blind either, she said, noting that a group home of that magnitude here would require an annual budget of about $500,000.
Rod’s House rents the building for $1,000 a month, plus utilities. The facility is staffed by a handful of staff and interns.
A combination of local and state grants coupled with local donations will fund the operation, Wallace said.
House rules
Residents have to help clean, take care of their rooms and participate in a weekly life skills program that teaches them how to manage anger, cook and build a resume.
They also get help finding jobs and going through the interview process.
“We make sure that they are ready for the interview and ready for the job market out there,” said program manager Asunción Márquez.
They cook their own breakfasts, help make lunch and dinner and clean up afterward. They also have to keep job and housing search logs.
Residents are helped with obtaining an identification card and connected to behavioral health services if needed, he said.
“So we look at all the barriers They may have and help them with those barriers,” Márquez said.
Residents
Most of the residents have been couch surfers, moving from place to place before entering the group home, Márquez said.
“From all paths,” he said. “Some have been kicked out of their home, some just can’t afford to live on their own.”
Birch said his path into homelessness began when his mother sold her home in Florida, where he was raised. He said he went to live with his father in West Virginia at age 17.
Birch said his father wasn’t very nice to him and he left for Washington state after a failed suicide attempt in June. That’s when his friends here told him about Rod’s House.
Some youths experience trauma while living on the streets, and unraveling that can be challenging, said Margarita Gutierrez, a Rod’s House intern who helps facilitate group stress management sessions and other behavioral health services at the group home.
“They come with a lot of stress, a lot of trauma, and three months is not very long to work through that,” she said.
Residents are placed on a plan to continue services through Rod’s House after the secure housing and leave the group home, Gutierrez said.
Birch, who likes to draw, has been working on a cartoon series about two boys who end up living in a fantasy world they created. Drawings dot the walls of his room.
Meanwhile, he’s been filling out job applications online and looking for an apartment.
“I just got told they might have an apartment for me soon,” he said.
Community
City and school officials, police officers and church representatives have all visited the group home and have donated food, meals and Christmas presents.
On Wednesday, resident assistant Samantha Lafollette along with interns Brenda Lopez and Gutierrez worked in the kitchen making tamales for residents.
Presents filled the floor beneath a Christmas tree in the lounging area of the group home.
“The Sunnyside community has been great,” Márquez said. “I don’t even have words for it. The response has been awesome.”