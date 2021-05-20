The message is clear: Honor those who served in the armed forces.
And that message is hardly missed when driving down Ninth Street in Sunnyside, where the Jerry Taylor Veterans Plaza occupies the street’s median for an entire city block.
Towering memorial walls stand engraved with names of those who served, many killed in action and held prisoners of war. Other walls feature military history and information.
On Thursday, four new granite walls — additions noting the hardships many endured in combat — were installed, bringing the total number of sections to 19.
When the project began in 2006, the goal was to erect 42 walls.
“We’re almost halfway there,” said veteran Greg Schlieve, who helped spearhead the project.
Sunnyside City Manager Martin Casey described the plaza as "a remarkable tribute to our honored veterans."
"It also reflects the dedication and patriotism of the many volunteers who’ve helped to build it," he said. "Their work to conceive the design, secure funds, and sustain the ongoing installation of new slabs and markers over several years demonstrates the best of Sunnyside’s community spirit. We look forward to welcoming even more visitors to the memorial as we re-open from COVID-19."
Three men from a Seattle monument company used a crane to lift the large walls from large flatbed truck and guided them into position.
The walls were fastened to large steel rods secured in concrete.
“This meets the earthquake requirements for Seattle so for our requirements, we’re kind of overdoing it,” Schlieve said.
The new walls were etched with information about post traumatic stress disorder and the struggles of serving in the infantry.
They were positioned near a wall featuring the Purple Heart.
“Eventually this side will be about serving on the front lines,” Schlieve said. “In most wars, it’s the infantry that sustains about 85% of those killed in action.”
Named after Sunnyside mayor and longtime American Legion post commander Jerry Taylor, the plaza measures 400 feet long, consists of black and grey granite walls and reaches from Edison to Franklin avenues.
The walls provide information about history, the military and medals of valor. Some are inscribed with poems written by notable veterans.
One wall provides information about prisoners of war and those missing in action and lists the names of those from Sunnyside — 17 in all — who were held in enemy prison camps.
Thousands of names of veterans from the Yakima Valley and across the world are etched into the gray walls.
Some names are of Dutch and Filipino soldiers. One wall features names of Filipino resistance soldiers who fought against Japanese occupiers during World War II.
Schlieve stood in front of a wall providing information about the Medal of Honor and said most who receive it do not think they did anything special.
“Very much like a man who runs to a car on fire and pulls people out,” Schlieve said. “He doesn’t know why he did it — he just does it.”
The service of Omar N. Bradley, a World War II hero and last of the nation’s five-star generals, is also featured on a wall. He died in 1981.
Three more walls are expected to arrive before Veterans Day.
The memorial is being funded by donations from the public. Anyone donating $300 or more can have the name of a veteran they’d like to honor inscribed on a wall.
Donations can be made by calling Schlieve at 509-781-0799 or by emailing him at schlieve@charter.net.
Additional information can be found on the Facebook page of the American Legion Post 73.
Schlieve said the memorial is intended to remind the community of the history and sacrifices veterans made for their country.
“You have to keep coming back and reading it again to kind of absorb it,” he said.