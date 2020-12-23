A Lower Valley man died in a house fire fueled by Tuesday's high winds, authorities reported.
Genaro Chavez was killed late Tuesday morning in the fire at 3531 Sunnyside Mabton Road, south of Sunnyside. Yakima County Fire District 5, which serves 16 communities with stations throughout the Lower Valley, was dispatched at 11:56 a.m., according to a news release. Five stations and 19 firefighters responded.
The doublewide manufactured home, which is owned by Margarito Crus Ozorio, was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, with flames spreading to a detached carport and a vehicle. The fire was being fed by 15- to 20-mph winds from the west.
"One of the two occupants who was in the home at the time of the fire was in the front driveway stating that her boyfriend did not make it out of the home," the release said, identifying her as Elva Walters.
By the time the first engine arrived, the roof had already collapsed into the home. Crews worked on protecting multiple vehicles and property near the surrounding structure, officials reported.
Chavez was found in the living room. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice reached family members and released Chavez's name.
Ken Robillard, deputy chief, said firefighters cleared the scene about 3 p.m.
The cause of the fire is unclear and the investigation has been turned over to the Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office. The doublewide was a total loss, estimated at $9,000, the release said.