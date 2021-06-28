A 32-year-old Kennewick man was arrested Sunday after driving the wrong the way on Interstate 82 and charging head on toward a patrol car in a Lower Valley chase.
About 7 a.m., Yakima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a car stopped in the middle of Dekker Road northeast of Granger with occupants passed out inside.
Deputies found a man in the driver’s seat, with a woman and a child passenger. All were asleep, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Deputies woke the man and he sped away and deputies pursued him from Granger to Zillah on I-82 but terminated the chase when the man began driving in the opposite direction, the affidavit said.
Police then saw the car on East Railroad Avenue near Zillah, and a second pursuit began, the affidavit said.
After heading down a dead end, the car turned around and sped head-on toward a patrol car. The police officer exited his squad car in fear of getting struck, the affidavit said.
The man sped down a nearby driveway, stopped and fled the car on foot, and jumped off a 50-foot cliff into the Yakima River, the affidavit said.
Deputies pulled the man from the river with the help of a Washington State Fish and Wildlife boat and arrested him. He had several arrest warrants, the affidavit said.
The woman and child were unharmed, the affidavit said.