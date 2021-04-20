The need for food assistance has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Second Harvest Inland Northwest and Northwest Harvest, the two major food distribution organizations in the Yakima Valley.
Second Harvest, which serves 26 counties in Eastern Washington and north Idaho, has seen “an increase in food demand since the pandemic began, and as of this year, the amount of food we distribute is still high,” said Eric Williams, director of community partnerships at Second Harvest in Pasco.
He said the need for food assistance is probably going to continue in Central Washington.
“This agricultural area is essential in the country and it’s a priority to bring food to the communities that need it,” he said.
That involves mobile food pantries.
Focused on need
Program manager Reagran Lara said Second Harvest is focused on providing food in vulnerable areas of the state, including the Yakima Valley.
“We are bringing mobile markets every week to migrant communities,” she said. “Many people do not have transportation to go to other cities. We are working with various organizations — schools, churches — to deliver food to everyone who is starving.”
Refrigerated trucks carry 8,000 to 10,000 pounds of food to community centers, churches and other locations, according to Second Harvest’s website.
“At each event we distribute 300 boxes with 12 to 15 pounds of fresh, canned and nonperishable food,” Lara said.
The trucks sets up in local parking lots.
“We deliver two boxes or more per car, sometimes up to five boxes if people re-form and it’s enough because sometimes we finish handing out in an hour,” Lara said. “It all depends on the needs of families. Sometimes there are up to 10 people in a house and many pick up food for neighbors or relatives. We never ask questions or ask for identification.”
Lara said that in April and May, Second Harvest mobile units make two deliveries per day in the Tri-Cities and neighboring communities.
“We know that migrant communities in this area need food,” she said.
Food distribution center
Based in Seattle, Northwest Harvest has three food distribution centers in Washington, including one in Yakima.
“Our warehouses supply several small and large food banks in the Yakima Valley and other Central Washington counties,” said Carmen Mendez, supervisor at Northwest Harvest Distribution Center in Yakima.
“We have food we buy with our own resources and that allows us to make sure our partners distribute them for free and without asking for any documentation.”
Northwest Harvest distributes food boxes as frequently as twice a week at churches, schools, universities and other public and private sites
Mendez said the COVID-19 pandemic created additional food insecurity in Central Washington.
“The need went up,” Mendez said. “Before it was one in four families, and now it’s one in three.”
Mendez said one of the most successful programs they had in late 2020 was a partnership with Safeway — a $50 gift card pilot program to buy groceries and cleaning items.
“The cards were delivered for our partners to distribute to frequent food bank customers; a total of $7 million was delivered from December to February. We expect to renew this program by the end of this year,” Mendez said.
By the numbers
Second Harvest distributed 33.6 million pounds of food in 2019, which increased to 52.9 million pounds in 2020, Williams said.
“This equates to more than 44 million meals, compared to more than 28 million meals from the previous year — delivered by partners and our mobile services,” Williams said.
So far in 2021, he said, the demand remains high.
“We have been working with more than 250 partners and continue to deliver quantities of food that, two years ago, would have seemed unimaginable,” Williams said.