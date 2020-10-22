Grandview is ready to release a second round of small business grants to help with the transition into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.
The City Council approved awarding $60,000 in grants for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The City of Grandview is committed to assisting small business that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants will provide much needed financial support to businesses during these unprecedented times to keep them providing services for our citizens of Grandview,” Mayor Gloria Mendoza said in a news release.
The application period begins Monday and ends Nov. 9, the release said.
Eligible businesses must be for profit, located within the city, in operation for one year, have 10 or fewer employees and impacted by the pandemic.
More information about the application process can be found at www.grandview.wa.us.
Grants up to $5,000 each will go to a dozen qualifying businesses, the release said. The funds can be used for operating expenses such as rent, mortgage, utilities, insurance and other expenses, the release said.
The city awarded a total $358,368 to small businesses during the first round of grants earlier this year.