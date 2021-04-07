In light of recent fatal car crashes involving citizens of the Yakama Nation, staff with the Maternal Child Health Program are reminding tribal citizens that free car seats are available for children with active charts at Yakama Indian Health Service.
Regina Brown, manager of the Maternal Child Health Program, said the program has provided infant car seats, convertible car seats and booster seats for children of tribal citizens for years. They require that children be Indian Health Service clients and be up-to-date on their immunizations, she said.
The program is located in the Yakama Indian Health Clinic at 401 Buster Road in Toppenish.
"Parents call and we review the chart and if they're up to date on immunizations, that's the main thing. If they call us ahead of time, we try to get kids in on Friday the same week they call," Brown said.
Appointments, which are required, are taken every day. The clinic does not take walk-ins for well-child visits, she said.
Brown mentioned recent fatal crashes, including one March 24 in which four people, including a 4-year-old child, were killed in a two-car head-on collision near Granger. Another child who was injured is still in the hospital, Brown said.
For more information, call Brown at 509-865-1757.