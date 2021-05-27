Veterans groups and their families and friends will gather Saturday morning to place 1,600 American flags on the graves of veterans buried in Sunnyside in advance of Memorial Day events.
There will be several Memorial Day events Monday in the Yakima Valley.
On Saturday at 6 a.m., veterans and their family and friends will gather at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens on Van Belle Road in Sunnyside to place flags on graves.
Participating groups will be the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the American Veterans.
The flags will remain on graves until 6 p.m. Monday — Memorial Day.
The public is invited to help place the flags, according to a news release from the American Legion.
“They are encouraged to bring their children and grandchildren and teach them the importance of this time-honored tradition,” the release said.
If a veteran’s grave doesn’t receive a flag, contact Bill Ingram at 830-4554 to have one placed.
Breakfast will be provided by the The VFW Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW hall at 615 North Ave. for those who help place flags.
“The participants are invited to come and share time with each other over breakfast and a hot cup of coffee, and maybe share a few stories from their days in the military,” the release said.
Memorial Day events
There will be Memorial Day events in the Valley this year.
In Yakima, the Marine Corps League will host two events. The first will be at at 9 a.m. at West Hills Memorial Park, 11800 Douglas Rd.
The second will be at 1 p.m. at Sarg Hubbard Park’s memorial wall, said Ed Falter, adjutant for the Yakima/Kittitas Valley detachment of the Marine Corps League 1055.
There will be an open mic period at the Sarg Hubbard Park event, he said.
Last year’s observance included an open mic where family spoke about their loved ones who served, Falter said.
“It was very emotional to hear grandchildren talking about their grandfathers,” he said.
American Legion Yakima Post 36 and VFW Post 379 will host an event at the Tahoma Cemetery at 1802 Tahoma Ave. from 11 a.m. to noon, said Ron Schmidt, First Commander at the American Legion Yakima Post 36.
In the Lower Valley, there will be two services, one at 9:30 a.m. at Outlook Cemetery, 1420 W. Riverside Ave., Outlook,and another at 11 a.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside will speak at both events, said organizer Greg Schlieve.
There will be a wreath-laying, a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps and release of pigeons. Also, the names of local veterans who died over the past year and those killed in action from Sunnyside since World War I will be read.