PARKER, Wash. — A Sunday morning fire destroyed a house, an outbuilding and four vehicles in this small Mid-Valley community.
The house, at 331 Main St., was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived at about 7 a.m. Because all occupants were safely outside and power lines were down at the site, the first-arriving crews used a defensive attack focused on protecting threatened adjacent structures, according to a Yakima County Fire District 5 news release. The fire was controlled by 7:20 a.m.
Damage is estimated at $250,000, including the house, an adjacent pump house and four vehicles that were in a carport attached to the house.
The Yakima Sheriff's Office, Yakama Nation Police Department and Washington State Patrol assisted, as did personnel from Pacific Power. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants of the home, owned by Maria Carmen Negrete.
The matter was turned over to the Yakima County Fire Marshal for investigation.