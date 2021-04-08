A wind-fanned fire destroyed a Toppenish-area home late Wednesday night, Yakima County Fire District 5 reported.
The fire at 58543 U.S. Highway 97, south of Toppenish, was called in around 9:55 p.m. by others who saw the house burning, said fire Chief Kevin Frazier.
“It sounds like it burned in a while in the attic before the homeowners knew it was in the attic,” Frazier said. “The ceiling was dropping when they were in the house.”
Winds at the scene fanned the flames, complicating firefighting efforts, Frazier said. A downed power line that landed on the metal roof also created problems for firefighters, but Frazier said they knocked down the fire from the outside before they were able to get in.
The house was destroyed, along with corrals and some outbuildings, Frazier said.
Frazier suspects the home’s wood-burning stove was the source of the fire, due to a chimney fire or wind-blown embers.
The only injury was a small burn on the hand of a woman who was living at the house, Frazier said.