A nearly 25,000-acre wildfire that has burned at the Yakima Training Center since Sunday was expected to be fully contained by 7 p.m. Wednesday, fire officials said.
Most of the crews assigned to the Taylor Pond Fire have been sent home, with firefighters from the training center monitoring the fire, said Ben Shearer, spokesman for the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team 2, which assigned to the fire.
Residents of the Yakima County portion of Wanapum Village were allowed to return to their homes, Shearer said.
At its height, 300 firefighters were working the fire, which consumed 24,892 acres, Shearer said.
The fire, which was sparked by lightning, was one of four that scorched the area this week.
Jungle Creek Fire
The fire, burning in the Jungle Creek area near the Little Naches drainage, grew to 100-120 acres Wednesday, said Robin DeMario, public affairs specialist for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Crews were able to extend containment to 40-50%, DeMario said. She said about 160 firefighters were aided by tanker planes and helicopters Wednesday.
The fire was first reported Monday, and is burning in heavy timber, DeMario said.
Tule Road Fire
Yakama Nation fire management crews were monitoring the Tule Road Fire, which has been burning 4 miles southwest of Granger since Sunday, Yakima County Fire District 5 Chief Kevin Frazier said.
The fire, which burned more than 700 acres of grass, was deemed contained Tuesday, and crews are monitoring smoldering spots, Frazier said.
“There’s a lot of big, heavy growth still smoking inside the line,” Frazier said.
The fire is considered human-caused, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
Ahtanum Ridge/North Brownstone 3 Fire
While Yakima County Office of Emergency Management reported the fire contained Monday, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center reported it had grown by 10 acres and was 40% contained, with full containment expected Aug. 22.
The fire, which burned on both sides of Ahtanum Ridge, is under the jurisdiction of Yakama Nation fire management, which did not return calls or email requests for information Wednesday.
NWIC’s website states the fire was human-caused.