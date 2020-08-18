Federal money will be available to help with firefighting costs for the Ahtanum Ridge fire, officials announced Tuesday.
Two homes, about five outbuildings and at least 200 fruit trees were lost in the brush fire, which started Sunday 10 miles east of Union Gap and took off as high winds hit the area around 8 p.m.
Evacuation orders were issued for about 175 homes south of Ahtanum Road.
The blaze, referred to as the Brownstown Fire by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was contained Monday. Evacuation orders were lifted at noon that day, according to the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management.
The fire had burned 5,971 acres through Tuesday, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Officials have said the fire was human-caused.
Mike O’Hare, FEMA Region 10 administrator, determined that the fire threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster. He approved the state of Washington’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant Monday evening.
The fire had burned in excess of 3,000 acres of federal, state and private land at the time of the state’s request for aid Sunday, the release said. It was just 10% contained at that point and was threatening approximately 130 homes in and around the Yakama Reservation.
The federal fire management grants are provided through the President's Disaster Relief Fund and are made available by FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to cause a major disaster, the release said. Eligible items can include expenses for field camps; equipment use, repair and replacement; mobilization and demobilization activities; and tools, materials and supplies.
Along with reimbursement funding for fighting the fire, $629,681 in mitigation assistance will be available to the state.
FEMA is authorized to provide Hazard Mitigation Grant Program post-fire funds to eligible states and territories that receive Fire Management Assistance declarations and federally recognized tribes that have land burned within a designated area, according to the release.