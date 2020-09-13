A collision on State Route 223 on Saturday evening left one person dead and another injured.
A press release from the Washington State Patrol reported that 38-year-old Hugo Nunez, from Yakima, was driving northbound on SR 223 about a quarter mile south of the Granger City limits when his Chevrolet C6500 crossed the center line just before 9 p.m.
The truck collided with a green Chevy Silverado driving southbound. The Silverado’s driver, who was not identified in the press release, was declared dead at the scene.
Nunez was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
The collision’s cause remains under investigation. Drugs and alcohol weren’t a factor, according to the initial patrol memo.