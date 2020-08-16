Anyone south of Ahtanum Road between 16th and 69th avenues was asked to evacuate Sunday night as a brush fire that started on Ahtanum Ridge increasingly threatened homes.
"We're about to go to Level 3," Yakima County Emergency Management operations manager Horace Ward said by phone at 9 p.m. "That means 'Get out now.'"
The fire, which had largely been contained early Sunday evening before high winds hit the area, had already destroyed one structure, he said; he did not think it was a home.
"With the wind we have going right now, there's plenty of concern for additional structures," Ward said.
A fire at or near the Yakima Training Center was also still going at 9 p.m., as was a fire near Tule Road near Granger in the Lower Valley. The Training Center fire spurred a Level 1 evacuation of Wanapum Indian Village in Yakima County, essentially a "get ready" notice in case evacuation became necessary.
But the Ahtanum Ridge fire was the big one, the one filling the skies of Yakima and surrounding areas with smoke, Ward said.
According to a post on the Yakima County Fire District 5 Facebook page, the Ahtanum Ridge fire had been 80% contained at about 6 p.m. Then a weather system with winds reaching 40 mph swept through and undid much of the work firefighters had done.
"They just requested a third alarm," District 5 Chief Kevin Frazier said by phone about 8 p.m. "And, just by looking at the smoke column, it's obviously gotten fairly big."
He didn't know just how big, but he believed it had jumped a fire line dug earlier in the day.
"It's still looking like it's building and running," Frazier said.
Even when things were looking better earlier in the evening, it was clear firefighters had a long night ahead of them.
"Currently the fire on the ridge between West Valley and the Lower Valley is roughly 80% contained," the 6 p.m. post on the Fire District 5 Facebook page said. “Crews are working on reinforcing some dozer lines with burnout operations. This fire is burning on Yakama Nation land and through great partnerships with Yakama Nation Fire Management we are assisting them. There is still aircraft working the fire and personnel will be on scene for many more hours.”
Then the wind hit, and everything changed.
"We need the wind to stop," Frazier said.
The brush fire, north of Harrah, began earlier in the day Sunday and was visible on both sides of the ridge by 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, District 5 personnel were dealing with another fire south of Granger. This one, near Tule Road, started sometime Sunday evening and had grown to about 40 acres by 8 p.m., Frazier said. Asked what was going on out there, he replied, "What's not going on out there?"
"We've got pretty much our whole district out there," he said.