View and help identify Irwin Nash's photos

All the photos in the Irwin Nash Images of Migrant Labor Digital Collection are online. To browse the photos, visit https://content.libraries.wsu.edu/digital/collection/nash/search.

If you have information about any of the photos, ask to join the Nash Collection Facebook group by emailing Lipi Turner-Rahman at ilipi@wsu.edu or calling her office at 509-335-4849.