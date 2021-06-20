Conrad Castro was a boy when Irwin Nash took his picture. The Seattle photographer spent years in the Yakima Valley documenting the work and lives of Latino and Indigenous farmworkers.
Nash's photo shows Castro standing outside the escuelita — little school — in Granger with his hands in his pants pockets, his short-sleeved shirt buttoned to the top. Castro is gazing away from the camera with a pensive look on his face.
"It said on the picture 1970 or '71, so I would have been 9 or 10 ... probably 9," said Castro, who grew up in Granger and lives in Outlook. He turns 60 on Monday, June 21.
Castro doesn't remember what he was thinking about when Nash took his photo, but archivists at Washington State University in Pullman now know the boy in the photo titled "Child standing in front of building" is Castro. His cousin, Selena Cardenas, identified him in a comment in the Nash Photo Collection Facebook group.
Nash also took photos of Castro and another cousin sitting in front of the escuelita as they played with a cup. The photos are part of the Irwin Nash Photographs of Yakima Valley Migrant Labor collection at WSU. It includes 9,449 images, said Lipi Turner-Rahman, manager of the Kimble Digitization Center at WSU Libraries.
"It's been a long time. I'd never seen these pictures until they pulled them up," Castro said.
Staff with the Kimble Digitization Center, along with students, have been uploading images for months, with the goal of having the entire collection online by July. They finished processing the collection June 14, Turner-Rahman said in a post in the Nash Photo Collection Facebook group.
"I wanted the collection up so people could start searching the collection. We will now go back adding narratives, working on exhibits, looking at grants for oral narratives and exhibits," she said in an email. Turner-Rahman also plans to start posting more photos on the Facebook group page.
She thanked Mike Fong and Laura Solis for their enthusiastic help. Solis grew up in Granger in a family of farmworkers and lives in Seattle with Fong, her partner. In their online search for a historical photo of one of her relatives, Fong came across the Nash collection early last year. At that point, WSU had digitized only 100 of the images, which Nash sold to the university in April 1991 for $5,950, according to the collection guide.
In late February 2020, Solis began posting some of the photos on her Facebook page. Others began sharing the photos and identifying some of the people in the photos. Solis and Fong reached out to Turner-Rahman, who sought funding to get the entire collection online.
Turner-Rahman said donors included the Washington State Library, the Sea Mar Museum, the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, attorney and farmworker organizer Lupe Gamboa, and many other individuals.
Almost all the photos had general descriptions without names, like the photos of Castro, and Turner-Rahman is seeking the public’s help identifying people and places in the photos.
Going through Facebook, Castro and Cardenas started seeing pictures of Castro's father, Vincente Castro, who died in 1985.
"There's other people I've seen in there" who lived in Granger, Castro said. "My parents ... knew everybody here in Granger, too. My dad had seven brothers and one sister. All my cousins grew up here, my whole family."
He's glad to see Nash's photos, especially so many of families and people.
"Growing up, I never knew those pictures were out there," he said. "It was great, what he was doing."