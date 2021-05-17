Residents are being asked this week by the state Department of Ecology to participate in a study assessing nitrates in Lower Yakima Valley groundwater.
On Monday, workers from Ecology began going door-to-door asking residents to participate, said spokeswoman Joy Redfield-Wilder.
Those using private wells for potable water and living within the Ground Water Management area will be asked this week to participate in ongoing well monitoring.
Test samples will be taken from wells, not faucets inside homes, Redfield-Wilder said.
The Groundwater Management area encompasses the east side of the Yakima River from Union Gap to Grandview and Mabton.
Residents will be provided with test results and information about what they mean throughout the study.
The Groundwater Management Area has been subject to years of study and planning to combat an increasing amount of nitrogen in Lower Valley groundwater.
Federal, state and county officials, farmers, dairy operators and local environmental groups have been working on a plan to clean up area groundwater.
Nitrates naturally occur in soil, but concentrations can be drastically elevated by the heavy use of fertilizers, leaky septic tanks and leaky manure storage ponds.
High levels of nitrates can be harmful to the elderly, pregnant women and infants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ecology hopes to test 170 wells throughout the area during the study, Redfield-Wilder said.
Well sampling begins in July and is funded by the state.
More information about the study can be obtained on Ecology’s website.
Those interested in participating can contact Melanie Redding by calling 360-407-6524 or emailing melanie.redding@ecy.wa.gov.