It isn’t clear when the identities of two people killed in a Lower Valley crash Wednesday morning will be confirmed, according to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
Their bodies were so badly damaged that Curtice will rely on DNA samples to identify them, he said Thursday morning.
“Because the remains are in such poor condition, I want to identify them scientifically,” he said.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Kays and Lateral A roads near Parker.
Curtice said his office has possibly identified the two deceased people, but he wants to be sure before reaching out to family and releasing any identities.
He said he was unable to find dental records and will send DNA samples to a private lab for identification.
Curtice will tap a private lab rather than the state’s because a crime wasn’t involved in the crash.
“I don’t know what the time-frame will be on it,” he said.
The crash occurred about 11 a.m. Wednesday when a small SUV heading west on Kays Road failed to stop a at a stop sign and struck a commercial truck hauling sulfuric acid. The SUV rolled before bursting into flames, Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies said.
The SUV’s driver and passenger were trapped inside and dead when emergency units arrived.
The commercial truck rolled onto its side without any sulfuric acid leaking. The driver suffered minor injuries, deputies said.