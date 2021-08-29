Carmanita Pimms got involved with The Campbell Farm, a Presbyterian ministry mission near Wapato, as an adult. But her approach as its executive director was influenced by her childhood.
Every summer, Christian missionaries came to the Yakama Reservation, offering activities and services for area kids, including Pimms, who grew up in White Swan. But they always left at the end of summer.
“We need for these kids to realize that God’s not a part-time God,” Pimms said in a 2012 interview with Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Dan Catchpole. Her ministry was year-round because there was always a need, especially among children. And she never gave up on anyone.
Pimms, who was 58, died in her sleep Aug. 21, according to a statement from The Campbell Farm board president Michael Friedline. Services were held Aug. 23 at the Wapato Longhouse. Pimms was the first Miss Wapato Longhouse, Friedline said, and a Yakama Nation citizen.
She will be remembered for her cooking, participation in many community events, and caring nature. After becoming executive director at The Campbell Farm, Pimms built strong community outreach efforts that included a feeding program to help children, the homeless and elders.
Her foundation programs were After-School Adventure and Summer Day Camp, Friedline said. In these she worked with 40 to 50 kids ages 7 to 17, providing help with homework, recreational and Native cultural activities, counseling, feeding “and general nurturing,” he said.
As Pimms and others at The Campbell Farm worked with the children, they also connected with their families. When the kids grew up and began considering college, Pimms and her daughter and assistant, Dionna Pimms, supported them in helping make their dreams a reality.
Dionna Pimms had forged a relationship with the University of Washington, taking kids on visits to the campus and introducing them to science and math.
“That’s still going,” Friedline said in a phone interview. “A couple years ago, Carman and Dionna were taking any kids interested in colleges to actually see different places.”
Before her first job at The Campbell Farm, Pimms worked for several years at the Yakama Nation Tribal School as the food service manager and then the home liaison, according to her obituary.
Her work at The Campbell Farm began with a few summers as the cook. She was asked to take over running it and that’s when Pimms “started to activate her own vision. She wanted to help families on the reservation,” Friedline said.
That meant creating a place where everyone felt welcome and safe regardless of where they came from. Friedline said Pimms also had a strong interest in continuing Native traditions tied to the land and food and introducing children to that food.
“She really wanted them to have more self-respect for who they were,” he added.
Pimms was close to completing the process to become a pastor. She was the mother of five children, “plus she’s probably raised three or four more,” Friedline said.
“What a beautiful person who loved her life, even though she spent a lot of it in service,” he said.