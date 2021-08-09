TOPPENISH, Wash. — COVID kept the pool in this Lower Valley city closed last year, and the Toppenish City Council expected the same in 2021.
So it wasn't in the city budget. That didn't stop a group of community advocates, including Leanne Galaviz, Peter Monahan and Armando Bravo, from figuring out a way to get it open. They met with city officials and started an effort that drew help from the Toppenish School District, the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and the Toppenish Community Foundation, ultimately raising about $100,000 to reopen the pool, City Manager Lance Hoyt said.
"It's an excellent cooperative partnership with the community," he said. "I'm really proud to be a part of that group."
The pool reopened Monday and will stay open through the end of September. Galaviz, who is the city's Parks Commission president, took a crash course in pool management from retired Toppenish pool manager and Parks and Recreation Director James Cole and is now running the place. Lifeguards were recruited and trained on a condensed timeline. And personnel from the school district were brought in to get the adjacent building ready.
"It was so fast," Galaviz said. "I was in Yakima and I got a phone call. I was driving so I let it go to my voicemail, but it was asking me to be the pool manager. And I'm like, 'What? Are you kidding?' But I just could not say no."
There was noticeable gratitude and appreciation on the first day, as dozens of people spent the afternoon swimming. And, with triple-digit temperatures forecast for several days in a row starting Wednesday, the demand is expected to stay high.
"Everyone's very excited it's open," said Jordan Supnet, who has worked at the pool for six or seven years. "Before we were even open, people were lining up."
His co-worker at the pool, lifeguard manager Rhyan Gonzales, was among those celebrating the reopening. Having spent his summers there since he was little, he had lamented the loss of the pool as a gathering place for kids.
"In my years of guarding here, I've seen some kids grow up," he said. "I have huge appreciation for Farm Workers and the school district as well for stepping in and doing their part in getting this going."
Maribel Solorio and her two children, 10 and 6, were among those at the pool Monday afternoon. For them, it was a big day. The prospect of another summer with no pool was a tough thing for the kids to handle, she said. So hearing that it was going to open was a relief.
"They were thrilled," Solorio said. "They were like, 'Can we go right now?'"
That it was opened this year by a broad community effort only underlined how important the pool is as a local gathering place, she said.
"It just shows that we're family," she said. "We can get through things like this together."