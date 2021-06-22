The Yakima County sheriff’s water rescue team recovered the body of a 3-year-old child who drowned Monday night in the Yakima River.
The rescue team was called out to assist Yakama Nation Tribal Police around 8 p.m., after a report that the boy — a Yakama Nation citizen — had fallen into the river about 2 miles north of Toppenish, according to sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort. Rescuers suspended the search when it got too dark and resumed the operation Tuesday morning.
They found the boy’s body around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday about a mile east of where he fell in, near Zillah, Schilperoort said.
It wasn't clear how the child ended up in the river, but Schilperoort and Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said there were no signs of foul play.
“It was a horrible, horrible accident and tragedy,” Curtice said. He said the boy’s identity is not being released pending notification of extended family.
Schilperoort said the boy was not wearing a floatation device.