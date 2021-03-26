The lone survivor of a head-on crash near Granger Wednesday is in serious condition at a Seattle hospital.
John Meninick III, 3, was said to be improving in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.
John was in a vehicle with his mother, Natasha Lynn Adams, 27, his sister, Shatawi Meninick, 4, and Adams’ boyfriend, John Scott Shock Jr., 29, when they were in a head-on collision with another vehicle at the intersection of State Routes 22 and 223 south of Granger, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver of the other vehicle, Suzanne Quintana Jim, 19, of Toppenish, was also killed in the crash.
A GoFundme page has been set up at https://bit.ly/2NVGR5h to cover John’s family’s medical and funeral expenses.
Yakama Nation Tribal Police are investigating the crash, as those involved were all Yakama Nation citizens and the crash occurred on the reservation.