At least two Yakima Valley farms fined by the state department of Labor and Industries for violations of COVID-19-related worker safety precautions are contesting the claims.
Labor announced last week that 18 farms statewide have been fined after inspectors found violations related to proper social distancing, masking, sanitizing, or worker housing.
Yakima Valley-based operations fined included Hansen Fruit, Evans Fruit, Mercer Ranches Inc. and Zapien Farms.
Evans Fruit, fined $6,600, is appealing the findings that staff did not enforce masking or ensure proper social distancing at its Cowiche and Tieton operations. A company statement said that numerous on-site visits by Labor inspectors had not resulted in notice to the company of violations.
Hansen Fruit said this week that there were multiple unannounced inspections at various orchards over the past few months with no findings of violations.
“L&I sent out inspectors from Tumwater, Olympia and various other westside cities to attempt to enforce COVID-19 guidelines,” Hansen Fruit Owner Eric Hansen said via email. “They inspected all of our H2A houses and said we are doing a great job. We are doing everything we can to ensure everyone is safe and are following all COVID-19 guidelines as we understand them.”
Public records obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic through a public records request turned up one complaint against Hansen filed with the state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health, alleging inadequate social distancing. But a June 11 letter, from Labor, reported that a May 27 inspection had resulted in no findings of safety violations.
In the most recent L&I announcement, Hansen Fruit facilities in Grandview and Prosser received fines of $900 and $100, respectively, when inspectors observed no separation barriers between drivers and employees during transport.
Hansen said the citation from Labor inspectors indicated a plexiglass barrier should have been installed between the drivers’ compartment and the workers. But he said he had never seen any COVID-19 guidelines that specifies that separation is mandatory.
“Our van drivers wear masks as well as the van occupants,” he said. “We also hang a bottle of sanitizer on the doors of the vans so they sanitize their hands going in and getting out. In our 14 passenger vans, we only put five people per van per social distancing guidelines. We are acting in the best interest of our workers and our community, and I do not agree with the two citations.”
Zapien Farms and Mercer Ranches did not respond prior to publication of this story.
Grower appeals go back to Labor for a review. Growers still not satisfied with Labor’s decision can then appeal to the state Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals.