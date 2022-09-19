Gail Van Wyk poses for a photo outside the Teapot Dome Service Station, which celebrated its 100-year anniversary Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Zillah, Wash. The kettle-shaped gas station and visitors center is part of the National Register of Historic Places.
Rachel Miller takes a photo of her kids, from left, Wren, Abram, Wyatt and Tucker in front of the Teapot Dome Service Station as they passed through Zillah, Wash., on their way back home to Utah on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
The Zillah Teapot reopened in April after two years of pandemic closure. The historic building has served as Zillah's Visitor's Center since 2012 and is a popular stopping point for locals and travelers.
Ainsworth was inspired by the presidential scandal that began when President Warren G. Harding transferred control of three oil reserve fields from the U.S. Navy to the U.S. Department of Interior in 1921. One of the reserves was at Teapot Dome, Wyo., named for a rock formation in the area.
Interior Secretary Albert Fall persuaded Harding to put the oil fields under his control, then leased the reserves to the Pan-American Petroleum and Mammoth Oil companies. Word got out in April 1922, and an investigation found that Fall had received $400,000 from oil executives to tap into the fields.
Fall was the first Cabinet official convicted of corruption. Harding died before the investigations got into full swing.
“Can you imagine if this scandal happened in today’s society?” Zillah Mayor Scott Carmack said during the anniversary event, speculating about the news coverage and social media frenzy it may have spurred.
“(Ainsworth) was upset about it, as most Americans would be,” Carmack continued, so he commemorated the scandal by building a structure that looks like a teapot, named and shaped for the Wyoming reserve.
It was originally on State Route 410 between Zillah and Granger. When that section of Interstate 82 was constructed in 1978, the gas station was moved to the Yakima Valley Highway west of Zillah. It continued to operate there until 2006, when it was closed because of rising fuel prices.
In 2007, city officials bought the Teapot site in Zillah and began raising funds to restore and relocate it. It was moved to its current location in 2012.
“Pretty much everybody that you know who comes or lives around here talks about, ‘Oh, the time when I was a kid and I went and got candy at the Teapot,’ or ‘I used to get fuel there,” Carmack said.
Now, the Teapot is a landmark for Yakima Valley residents and those passing through. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.
Gail Van Wyk works at the visitors center, and she spoke at the anniversary event before handing out commemorative 100-year pins to attendees.
“What I hear when people come to visit is this is a beautiful park — so all those who have a hand in that, you should be very proud — and that these people are really friendly. They say that, too,” she said. “We have people who come from all over the world, and they stop here because of this building.”
