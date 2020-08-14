A Zillah police officer who was involved in a confrontation with chalk artists near his Selah home and slammed a car door on a responding officer is back on the job.
Officer Matt Steadman, a former Yakima County sheriff’s deputy, was back at work Aug. 12, Zillah police Chief Tim Quantrell said. However, Quantrelll said, an administrative review of the July 25 incident in Selah remains underway.
“Unfortunately, we are not quite finished yet,” Quantrell said. “It will probably be late next week.”
Steadman was placed on leave after he got into a verbal confrontation with Gabriel Fabian, one of his neighbors, as Fabian and others were drawing pro-Black Lives Matter messages on Lacey Avenue with chalk. Quantrell said the administrative review is looking at both Steadman’s interaction with the chalk artists and a Selah police officer.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic cleared Steadman of possible third-degree assault charges for slamming a police car door on Officer Cory Worrell during the incident. Brusic said that he would not be able to convince a jury that Steadman intended to hurt Worrell when he slammed the car door.
According to a report from Brusic, Steadman called Worrell and told him that people were drawing on the street in front of his home and taking picture of Blue Lives Matter flag outside his house.
After police arrived, Steadman came over with a holstered handgun on his hip and confronted Fabian, using an obscenity, and then got into what was described In Brusic’s letter as a “heated discussion” with Worrell in which Steadman demanded that Fabian and the other chalk artists be arrested.
When Worrell refused, Steadman told Worrell to “F--- off” and slammed the vehicle’s door on Worrell as the officer tried to get out, Brusic’s letter said. Worrell said he felt pain in his left forearm, which was struck when Steadman slammed the door, Brusic’s letter said.
Steadman then walked off and yelled obscenities at other people, Brusic’s report and videos show.
The incident occurred amid controversy over the city erasing chalk art from streets and sidewalk that support the Black Lives Matter movement or is critical of City Administrator Don Wayman and city policies.
Wayman has repeatedly called the Black Lives Matter movement a “neo-Marxist organization, and the city’s attorney has warned that chalk artists could face prosecution for malicious mischief and graffiti ordinance violations.
In June, Steadman had called Selah police to report “racist graffiti on his street, police said. When asked to describe the graffiti, Steadman said it was “Black Lives Matter,” according to a police report obtained through a public records request.