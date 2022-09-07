Zillah police are looking for a man they say committed a home-invasion robbery Wednesday morning.
Police were initially called for a burglary in progress in the 500 block of Merclyn Lane around 10:45 a.m., but as officers were arriving, they found it was a home-invasion robbery, said Zillah police Sgt. Allen Montgomery.
The homeowner was able to get to a neighbor's home and call police, Montgomery said.
Yakima County Sheriff's deputies, Washington State Patrol troopers and deputies from the U.S. Marshal's Service assisted. Among the items stolen from the house was an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.
The suspect, described as a 45-year-old man between 5 feet 6 and 7 inches and 150 and 160 pounds wearing a blue short-sleeve button-down shirt with a mole on the left side of his nose and no visible tattoos left through the rear of the house, Montgomery said. Sheriff's deputies brought a drone and a police dog to assist in the search, but were unable to find the suspect, Montgomery said.
Zillah Middle and Hilton Elementary schools were placed under a “secure and teach” order at 10:50 a.m., Superintendent Doug Burge said. The restriction was lifted shortly before noon.
In a secure-and-teach situation, classes continue as scheduled, but nobody is allowed in or out of the building.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Zillah police at 509-829-6100, the department's Facebook page or Yakima County Sheriff's Office at 509-574-2500. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
