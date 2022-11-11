Standing on the planks of the USS Monterey for the final time in September, U.S. Navy veteran Anthony Robbins of Zillah reflected on his service and time aboard the ship.
As an original crew member of the vessel, Robbins attended its commissioning ceremony in 1990. This year after more than 30 years, he visited the ship’s home port in Norfolk, Va., to see it decommissioned alongside his former shipmates, family and longtime friends.
The USS Monterey had changed over time, but as he and other plank owners climbed aboard for one last walk-through, memories of meals, card games, night watches and more came flooding back to Robbins. So, too, did the camaraderie and brotherhood he gained during his time in the military.
Into the Navy
Born in Seattle and raised in White Swan on the Yakama Reservation, Robbins enlisted in the Navy just after high school. He entered boot camp just two weeks after graduation, and family ties drew him into service.
Robbins said his brother, who served in Vietnam, and his stepfather, who served in World War II, were his inspirations.
“They were sort of like my heroes, I tried to follow in their footsteps,” he said.
Robbins served three years in the Navy from 1989 to 1992, with an additional three years of reserve time.
His first Naval assignment was as a seaman apprentice aboard the U.S.S. Monterey, a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser with a crew of 300-400. His initial role included a lot of grunt work like moving the mooring lines, paint upkeep on the newly commissioned ship and other custodial duties on the top deck, he said.
After about a year, he transitioned to signalman.
“We were visual communications, which was something they did a long time ago when they (went) silent,” he said. “They wouldn’t have any radio, so we’d communicate that way with flashing lights, or if it was daytime, we could communicate with flags. Honors and ceremonies, that was also more of a signalman duty.”
Before entering the Navy, Robbins had never been on a plane. The whole experience of traveling was entirely new, he said.
“While I was in, we did these tours. We did a Mediterranean tour, which we were gone for like six months, and we got to visit a lot of port cities in the Mediterranean,” he said.
Other lasting marks of his military experience were the discipline and history ingrained in him, he said. He embodied these traits in his law enforcement career with the Yakama Nation Tribal Police.
“I think the discipline, the respect,” he said. “I think those are things that really carried forward from my time in the military. Honoring other veterans, just the way to follow orders.”
Camaraderie and brotherhood were another takeaway, and something he was able to foster on his recent trip to Virginia.
Decommissioning
Robbins and his partner Lillian Schuster, who have been together for 15 years, traveled to Norfolk, Virginia, for the Sept. 16 decommissioning ceremony of the U.S.S. Monterey. It was an opportunity to see the ship and reconnect with people he hadn’t seen in more than 30 years.
The main deck of the ship was familiar to him, but once inside, it took him a moment to remember the routes he used to take.
“We got to visit all the places I used to work, used to sleep, used to eat,” he said.
In addition to former crew members, the ship’s commissioning commanding officer Capt. Joel Heaton and the most recent commanding officer Cmdr. David M. Schaller attended the ceremony.
“They were actually walking the ship together, and it was neat to see,” Schuster said.
“In the beginning when we commissioned the ship, they did a ceremony and we all ran on. The ship is alive, they called it,” Robbins said. “And so this time, they did the opposite where all the crew ran off and it was officially put out of service.”
In an emotional ceremony, the commissioning flag and pennant were removed, Robbins said, officially deactivating the Navy ship.
Connections
While Robbins had reconnected with several former U.S.S. Monterey crew members on social media in recent years, the ceremony was the first time seeing their familiar faces since his service.
“Being a Native kid from the reservation and going all the way to the East Coast and doing something totally different and brand new, it was intimidating at first,” Robbins said. “But then after you start establishing friends and stuff, of course things always get easier that way, with people to look up to and people to follow.”
One important reunification was with his lifelong friend David Player of Tampa, Florida, who was also an original crew member on the ship.
“We’ve kept in touch the whole 32 years we’ve been apart, so we’ve been there for highs and lows,” Robbins said.
Schuster said the two clicked like no time had gone by.
“The joking, everything. It was just so neat to see a lifelong friendship,” she said.
Player was a signalman and encouraged Robbins to become one, too.
“I think we both agreed that that was definitely the best choice that he could have made because, you know, we would end up working together, traveling the world together and we just really struck up a great friendship that is definitely lifelong,” Player said in a phone interview.
He listed off the places they’d seen together, from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean.
“The Navy brought us together, and it’s just been a lifelong friendship. Reconnecting was definitely awesome,” Player said.
Robbins and Player said the camaraderie among the plank holders wasn’t forgotten over decades apart. Much of the visit was spent rekindling relationships and revisiting memories.
“It’s very nostalgic, I’d say, just being there with somebody who was like a brother to you,” Player said. “It was just a great weekend.”
The pair re-created a photo they had taken while serving. The visit also was an opportunity for Robbins to share memorable moments with Schuster.
“When we were actually getting to walk the ship, he was telling me how he would be on night watch and it would be silent, you know, just the water, and then he just looked at the stars,” Schuster said. “That’s memorable. One of the peaceful times.”
Lying back on a leather flag bag under the stars, Robbins would reflect on things from home or how things were going on the ship.
“It was very peaceful, I’ll always remember that about the water,” he said. “At times it could be rough, but you got used to rocking back and forth. It’s definitely an experience I’ll always keep with me.”
