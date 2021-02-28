A man died the day after a crash late Friday morning in Union Gap, authorities reported.
Angel H. Caoile, 22, of Yakima, and Timothy P. Leslie, 60, of Zillah, were southbound on Main Street shortly before 11 a.m. near the intersection with U.S. Highway 97 when Caoile attempted a U-turn and Leslie's Subaru Outback struck Caoile's Jeep Compass, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both drivers wore seat belts and both vehicles were destroyed, the State Patrol said in a Sunday news release. Both drivers were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where Leslie died Saturday, the WSP said. Caoile's condition wasn't immediately available.
Drugs or alcohol weren't involved, according to the State Patrol. The crash remains under investigation.