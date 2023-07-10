The quirky teapot gas station in Zillah is a must-see for visitors. It's also a good place for Zillah business owner Andrew Charbonneau to meet with the people who buy his products.
Charbonneau runs Zillah Laser Works, a laser engraving business. He sells engraved water bottles, tumblers, wooden ornaments and magnets. He also does custom engraving. But Charbonneau can't take on too much business because he's still a student at Zillah High School.
He started the business to earn gas money. Sales also benefit his high school; 10% of all proceeds from the sale of items with a Zillah Leopard school mascot logo go to support the high school and its music program. Right now, he is also raising funds for Wags to Riches with 10% of all pet ornament sales donated to the animal rescue program.
Giving back to the community is important for Charbonneau, who balances a busy school schedule with his business and time hanging out with friends.
Here are some questions and answers:
What activities do you participate in at Zillah High School?
This last school year I participated in a variety of activities and clubs, including the Drama Club, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), band, after-school men’s choir, Knowledge Bowl, chess club, book club and e-sports (organized video game competitions with teams).
What are your favorite subjects, and why?
I enjoy most of my classes at school, but my favorite subject is probably history. The teachers I have at Zillah High School do a good job of making sure that the classes are interesting, rather than just studying textbooks and timelines. Not only do we learn what happened, but we also learn why things happened and how they impact us today.
What inspired you to start your business, and how did that happen?
Originally my dad and I got a laser-cutting machine as something we could use for hobby projects, and it was only a few months after when I realized that it had the potential to be a business. I made a few small things just to see if they would sell well, and it wasn’t long before I knew that I had found something that would be worth my time. After a few months, I applied for a business license and set up a website where I could run an online store selling my products around the Valley.
How long have you been in business?
I have been in business for just over one year.
What are your ultimate business goals?
My main goal with the business is to have a job through the rest of my high school years to have spending money, as well as money to save and prepare for college, as well as to make the business stable so that I can pass it on to my younger sister once she enters high school after I graduate.
Why did you decide to do this fundraiser for the pet rescue organization?
My family adopted our dog from a pet rescue organization, and we know that rescue organizations are always in need of money for food, supplies and veterinary care for the animals. They need community support, and it felt right to help them.
Why do you think it is important to support Yakima Valley nonprofits like the pet rescue?
It’s important to support local nonprofits like pet rescues and animal shelters because they help improve the community. They take stray animals and give them homes where they are well cared for. This helps both the animals and the area, since it helps decrease the number of strays. By helping nonprofits, we help improve our community.
What are your future goals once you graduate from Zillah High School?
I currently plan on attending a four-year college. While I am not sure what I will major in yet, I am interested in the sciences, so it is likely that I will study something in that field.
What advice would you give to other students interested in starting a business?
Don’t worry about your success being overshadowed by others. My biggest concern when I started was that other online businesses would overshadow mine and I would go completely unnoticed, but that was far from reality. No matter who you are or what you’re selling, there’s a market out there somewhere, all you have to do is find a way to reach them, and you’ll do just fine. Don’t let your own fear hold you back.
How can students give back to their communities?
Students can give back to their communities in so many ways, the best of which is volunteering to help local organizations through community service. Many students don’t realize that when they help their communities, they help everyone in the area, including themselves. It only takes a small effort to have a huge impact on a community. One hour of service is all it would take to transform a park from an area littered with trash to a clean space where people can relax, and if every student in the Valley gave just one hour each week, the entire county would be a much better place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.