How to help the Dawson family

Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity is working with the Dawson family of Zillah to complete the addition on their home.

Those who would like to help may donate cash or materials. Donations are tax deductible. Mail checks to Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity, 21 W. Mead Avenue, Suite 110, Yakima, WA 98902. Specify on checks or shipping labels of material orders that the donation is for the Dawson project. For questions or more information, email YVP@yakimahabitat.org.

Volunteers are also welcome to help on the Dawson build sites and others. Email volunteers@yakimahabitat.org.

Learn more at www.yakimahabitat.org or call 509-453-8077.