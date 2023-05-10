A Zillah doctor who had faced charges of unprofessional conduct has voluntarily surrendered his state medical license, according to the Washington Department of Health.
The DOH said this week it has withdrawn the charges against Dr. Larry S. Lefors, a physician of more than 40 years in the Yakima Valley and former assistant professor at the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences.
A statement of charges brought against Lefors last year by the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery alleged he acted in a sexually inappropriate manner with students in 2017 and 2018. Documents filed by the DOH show the findings of an internal PNWU investigation that concluded Lefors “had treated female students without their consent.”
Lefors denied the allegations in documents filed with the state in April, and surrendered his credential to practice as an osteopathic physician and surgeon.
Lefors' attorney, Steve Lamberson, said after working in the Yakima Valley for more than 40 years, Lefors decided to retire.
"I'm a father and grandfather and a husband and I want to enjoy some retirement years," Lefors said in a statement shared by Lamberson.
