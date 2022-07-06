A Zillah physician and former assistant professor at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences has been accused of unprofessional conduct toward students, according to a news release.
A statement of charges brought against Dr. Larry S. Lefors by the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery alleges Lefors acted in a sexually inappropriate manner with students in 2017 and 2018.
The statement of charges against Lefors identified three complaints from three different students. He is accused of stroking a student’s leg, pressing his body against a student’s backside, and commenting on students’ breast size, the release said.
The charges were filed May 26 and mentioned in a Thursday news release from the Washington State Department of Health.
The statement of charges said PNWU completed an internal investigation into the students’ allegations in November 2018 and found Lefors “had treated female students without their consent.” Lefors resigned from his faculty position, the statement said. Officials at PNWU could not be reached for comment this week.
Lefors will have an opportunity to respond to the charges brought against him. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case goes to a hearing.
Attorney Steve Lamberson said Lefors denies all the allegations.
“During the investigation, we provided multiple statements from co-workers down there (at PNWU) that worked with Dr. Lefors and never once saw such contact or conduct,” he said. “There is no history of any kind of conduct that’s alleged here.”
Lamberson said Lefors’ classes, which focused on osteopathic care, would sometimes call for demonstrations that would require him to touch students.
“(Osteopathic medicine) is a medical practice that does involve placing the hands on patients such as a chiropractor or a physical therapist. So as a required practice of an osteopathic physician, there are placing of the hands on patients for manipulation and osteopathic treatment,” Lamberson said. “Some of these students without any experience may have misconstrued some of this instructive manipulation and osteopathic treatment.”
Lamberson said he does not know why the charges were filed now.
In 2015, Lefors was charged with unprofessional conduct and investigated for allegedly overprescribing narcotics for chronic pain patients, as well as keeping inaccurate patient records.
He denied any wrongdoing.
He reached a settlement with the state and his license was put on compliance monitoring for two years. The restrictions were lifted in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.