A Zillah-based bakery is grappling with about $25,000 in damage after its business was broken into and one of its trucks was stolen and set on fire.
The break-in occurred either late Thursday or early Friday at Buhrmaster Baking Co. at 1002 Vintage Valley Parkway. The bakery's tills, keys and a truck were taken, owner Larry Burmaster said.
Burmaster first learned of the break-in when he received a call from a Zillah police detective who told him he heard reports of his truck on fire in Yakima.
Early Friday, the Yakima Fire Department received reports of a truck burning near Hansen Fruit in Yakima sometime Thursday night or Friday morning.
When Burmaster got to the scene, he saw the truck and its contents were damaged.
The truck, which was used to serve Tri-Cities farmers markets, had stolen tills from the bakery inside. It was stocked with bread and other products that were to be sold at the Richland Farmers Market Friday. Without the truck, the business also couldn't sell at the Pasco Farmers Market.
Burmaster said his losses included the truck, valued at around $15,000, products valuing at approximately $2,000 and another $2,000 for the broken window. In addition, Burmaster discovered later that the freezer powered off during the break-in and he had to throw out all of the bread inside.
In recent weeks, Burmaster has spent money upgrading equipment to automate the baking process more. Having one less truck has made it challenging to transport products to different retail locations and farmers markets.
"This is our busy season," Burmaster said.
Burmaster said he hopes to rent a truck and return to the Richland and Pasco markets this week and eventually buy a new truck in the coming months. He hopes that insurance will cover the losses, but it's not clear how much it would cover.
"That's a long and consuming process," he said,
Burmaster said it could have been far worse and is grateful for an outpouring of community support that included strong sales at the Ellensburg and Yakima-area farmers markets this past weekend. Other local businesses encouraged people to support the bakery after hearing about the incident.
"A lot of people came out," he said. "Our sales were significantly higher."
The Yakima Police Department is investigating the truck fire, and the Zillah Police Department is investigating the break-in at the bakery. Information on either should be sent to the respective police agency.