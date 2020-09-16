YWCA Yakima will hold its 26th Leadership Luncheon virtually at noon Monday.
The 2020 Leadership Luncheon will be broadcast at www.ywcayakima.org and through Facebook Live on the YWCA Yakima Facebook page. Registration isn’t required for the free event. Donations are appreciated as the event, usually held in April, is YWCA Yakima’s main fundraiser.
Domestic violence awareness advocate Dave Navarro was scheduled to speak at the April event, which was postponed because of the pandemic. Navarro has said he plans to attend the 2021 event.
The focus of the virtual event will be domestic violence at a grassroots level, according to YWCA Yakima. It will feature two stories from local women and one from the Harris family.
Emily Naomi Harris Escamilla, a 30-year-old mother of two, was strangled by her husband at their home in Selah on the morning of Jan. 24. He later killed himself. Her parents, Bill and Fran Harris, have raised more than $100,000 for YWCA Yakima in her memory, along with speaking out against domestic violence.
Brian Harris will be featured in the Leadership Luncheon along with Emily’s sister, Samantha.
YWCA Yakima is the largest provider of domestic violence services in Yakima County and operates the only shelter in the city of Yakima. It also offers the first affordable housing specific to families who are homeless as the result of domestic violence.
All funds raised through the event will go to the YWCA to support its 24-hour emergency shelter, transition housing and crisis and legal advocacy for domestic violence victims and their children.