The YWCA in Yakima plans to renovate the old St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing building at the former Astria medical campus into a new domestic violence emergency shelter.
The project would cost $15 million to $19 million and add more than 100 beds to help those in crisis, Executive Director Cheri Kilty said.
Currently, the YWCA’s emergency shelter program houses about 400 families annually near West Yakima and South Ninth Avenues.
“Then we have another 400-plus families that, when they call in the heat of their crisis, we don’t have a place for them to stay,” Kilty said.
The St. Elizabeth’s building just down the road from the YWCA facility is three stories, about 30,000 square feet and has the potential to address the need for emergency shelter.
The building was donated by Hogback Development Company, and the YWCA is working to raise funds for renovations. Kilty said construction is anticipated to begin this year with the hope that beds will be available for those in need by 2024.
Current services
The YWCA’s current emergency shelter facility at 818 W. Yakima Ave. has 15 rooms with 45 beds used to provide shelter to about 400 families a year, Kilty said. Residents — only women and children — share a communal kitchen and living room with private sleeping areas, she said.
“While people are staying with us, our goal is to help educate them about domestic violence and talk with them about how they can break free from that,” Kilty said.
This includes teaching about healthy relationships, providing legal advocacy and case management, and offering support for goals set by each individual, from housing to work to health, Kilty said.
There is also parenting education and case management for children available.
A stay in the emergency shelter lasts anywhere from 30-90 days depending on the circumstances, she said, and after the stay, families move into apartments or transitional housing.
Kilty said more than 80% of families who stay at the shelter move into apartments in the community.
“Our staff are working with families while they’re staying with us to figure out where they are going to go next,” she said.
Some residents may move into the YWCA’s transitional housing facility, which has 16 apartments with layouts that range from studios to three bedrooms.
Need for more
While the existing shelter supports 400 families a year, there are another 400 families annually who can’t be taken in, Kilty said.
The YWCA helps those families make a safety plan, including seeing if they can stay with family or friends or offering a voucher for a hotel until beds open up, but more help is needed, Kilty said.
“One of our goals as an organization is to do something about that,” Kilty said. “What else can we do to help families when they’re in the middle of a crisis?”
That’s where the new facility comes into play.
New beds
The new emergency shelter at 110 S. Ninth Ave., will add more than 100 beds to help those in immediate crisis, Kilty said.
She said the space will have 45-50 private rooms and a communal kitchen, play area and living room. The building also has an auditorium that will be used for workshops and other group activities.
The building was donated to the YWCA by Hogback Development Company. Owner Chris Waddle said in an email that the company was proud to partner with the Y and support this work in the community.
“The value of the building to us is negligible compared to the impact it will have on our community and those that need it most,” he said in the statement.
Renovations will be carried out by the YWCA and the Office of Rural Farmworker Housing. A general contractor and architect are already on board, Kilty said.
She said the YWCA has requested $4 million in ARPA funds from Yakima County, $2 million from the city of Yakima, and is on a waitlist for $7.5 million from the state’s Housing Trust Fund to support the project. The organization is also working with state and federal lawmakers to source funding before launching a capital campaign for the remaining balance, she said.
“None of the renovations will probably start until we have more of the funds confirmed,” she said, estimating construction would begin in the fall and take about a year to complete.
A place for men
The new shelter is also expected to have a select amount of emergency beds available for men and their children in crisis.
Currently, men experiencing domestic violence may struggle to find a place if their family is in need of emergency shelter. Though all other YWCA services are available for men experiencing domestic violence, men and their children can’t be housed in the current emergency shelter.
“We also do serve men with all of the services we're talking about. We just cannot house them in this building,” Kilty said. “Oftentimes, men have a safe place to stay with their children. Sometimes we've also put them in a hotel if that was needed. (We) still provide a level of education and case management so they can try to address the issues that they're working through.”
Kilty said there will be a small section of housing reserved for men and their children in the St. Elizabeth’s building. She estimated the space would have about eight beds, though that could change.
“We just wanted to start with a small number of people that we could help and see how that works out,” she said.
Safety in community
Steps from the old St. Elizabeth’s building sits a memorial altar for Rocio Ramos-Martinez, who was brutally attacked after being confronted outside the YWCA in January 2021. She later died from her injuries.
Candles glowed at the altar Friday near framed photos of Ramos-Martinez, flower garland and bouquets of fresh roses.
In some other communities, domestic violence shelter locations are kept private for the safety of those seeking help. That’s not the case in Yakima.
Kilty said an important reason for that is so that people know where to go for help.
“There’s also a level of safety that the community knows that this is what happened here, and people look out for us,” she said. “The community is watching over what’s happening here.”
Safety is a key reason to make emergency shelter available, she added.
“Sometimes people don’t have any other safe place to go,” she said. “The reason people call us (is) because they know that we're a safe place, and that's one of the most important things we do.”
Kilty said though the building’s location is not anonymous, what happens inside and who seeks help is kept confidential.
“All employees and all residents are asked to maintain that confidentiality,” she said. “We’re not talking about who is staying here with anyone outside the building.”
Adding a new shelter just down the road from the YWCA building adds to the safety and community in the area. The location is ideal because it will allow the two buildings to work together to support all residents, Kilty said.
Reporter Joel Donofrio contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.