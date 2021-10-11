Yakima Valley College will expand its in-person offerings in the 2022 winter quarter, the college announced Monday.
The college hopes to make one-third of its classes either fully in-person or hybrid, YVC President Linda Kaminski said in a news release. She also cited the cooperation of students and staff in following COVID safety protocols as one of the reasons YVC can expand its in-person offerings at its Yakima and Grandview campuses.
College officials hope half of the classes will offer an on-campus component in the spring 2022 quarter, according to the release.
COVID safety protocols will remain in place, including precautions like having students and staff wear masks indoors, staying 3 feet apart and completing health screenings before and after arriving on campus.
As a Washington state public institution of higher learning, YVC employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive an exemption by Oct. 18. Students are encouraged, but not required, to receive the COVID vaccine, according to the college’s re-entry website.
The winter quarter begins Jan. 7, 2022.
This quarter, YVC offered limited in-person options in fields like theater, music, laboratory sciences and English language acquisition, as well as classes in its workforce education programs.
