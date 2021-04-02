Yakima Valley College dental hygiene students are looking for patients in need of affordable dental care on April 12.
Students will have a dental screening clinic from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, April 12, according to a news release. Information and services are available in both English and Spanish. Prospective patients can call 509-574-4917 to schedule an appointment.
YVC’s dental hygiene program provides dental exams, teeth cleaning, X-rays and fillings. Nominal fees apply and state insurance is accepted. Adults, teens and children are eligible. The clinic is on YVC’s campus at 1015 S. 16th Ave. in Yakima.