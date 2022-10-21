Community members will come together to honor the late Wendy Baker, a retired Yakima Valley College nursing instructor, and contribute to YVC’s Wendy Baker Memorial Scholarship Fund at an event Nov. 9 in downtown Yakima.
The event, called A Night for Wendy, was organized by a group of co-workers, neighbors and friends, said family friend Nora Kirschener. She hopes to hold the event annually to remember Baker and support nursing in the Yakima Valley.
“Wendy Baker is truly irreplaceable,” organizers said in a press release. “To support this scholarship and to honor all she has meant to so many here in Yakima, a group of her friends have created – ‘A Night For Wendy’.”
Baker died June 12 after she was hit by a pickup truck while cycling. Law enforcement have issued a warrant for a suspect in the case.
Baker’s passing was mourned by many in Yakima. She was widely lauded for almost two decades of work as an instructor and interim director at YVC’s nursing program. The scholarship fund established in her honor is specifically for YVC students working toward a nursing certificate or degree, said YVC Director of community relations Dustin Wunderlich.
“Those scholarships would help with tuition and any other educational expenses,” Wunderlich said.
A Night for Wendy is from 7-9 p.m. at the Seasons Performance Hall and will feature drinks, dessert, live jazz and a silent auction. Attendees must be over the age of 18. Tickets are $10-300 and can be purchased online. All proceeds will go to the Wendy Baker Memorial Scholarship Fund.
