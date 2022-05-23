The life and work of the late local activist Tomás Villanueva will be the subject of a free, virtual Yakima Valley College event on June 1.
Graciela Villanueva will share the legacy of her father and how he helped shape the Yakima Valley through his social justice and activism for farmworkers, according to a news release. The lecture begins at 10:30 a.m. and a question-and-answer session will follow. Register for the event online. It’s part of YVC’s 2022 Diversity Series.
The sixth of Tomás and wife Hortencia’s seven children, Graciela Villanueva has dedicated her life to continuing her father’s legacy by working to improve the lives of underserved and underrepresented populations, the release said.
In conjunction with the June 1 event, local artists Bertha López and Christie Tirado will share artwork honoring Villanueva that will be on display at the college in the student life office.
Tomás Villanueva was 14 when his family emigrated from Mexico to the United States. After following the crops for three years, the family settled in Toppenish. Villanueva worked various jobs, earned his GED and enrolled at YVC.
Hearing about Caesar Chavez’s farmworkers movement, Villanueva and fellow YVC student Lupe Gamboa traveled to California to learn about organizing. Returning to the Yakima Valley, they founded the United Farm Worker Cooperative, one of the first activist Chicano organizations in the state of Washington.
From 1967 to 1974, Villanueva devoted himself to farmworker organizing and Chicano movement activism. Out of these efforts came the establishment of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and the United Farm Workers Service Center.
He became the first president of the newly formed United Farm Workers of Washington State in 1986 and continued to be an active community leader until his death in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.