A nearly half-million-dollar grant will allow Yakima Valley College’s nursing program to upgrade its simulation equipment, which students use to experience medical symptoms and situations.
The $427,000 grant from the Legislature’s supplemental budget funds will go toward purchasing a long list of resources including hospital beds, access to a digital library of expert-crafted simulations, and mannequins to stand in for patients.
E’Raina Hatch, interim director of nursing at YVC, said she is excited for the new equipment to arrive. She said a lot of the equipment used in a medical simulation can be expensive.
The new equipment will include Harvey, a mannequin designed to simulate almost every kind of cardiac and pulmonary disease. With the ability to simulate pulses, breaths, blood pressure and more, the price tag for Harvey can reach upward of $10,000.
Hatch said the cost is worth it because access to equipment like Harvey has allowed her to design simulations that have helped save lives in real situations.
She recalled a conversation she had with a former student, who had gone through a simulation to recognize heart attacks in women, and found it helped in real life.
“Females present heart attacks differently. They feel pain in areas other than the chest,” she said. “Sometimes they don’t even feel chest pain at all, so it is important for students to know what they’re doing before they go out into a real-life setting.”
With the addition of Harvey, which can simulate labored breathing and murmurs, Hatch said simulations can be closer to real life.
Harvey won’t be the only new patient at YVC. Along with him, Anne, a mannequin designed to teach the basics of geriatric care, will be available to students.
Other new resources include a simulated mobile medication cart. The SimCart, as its called, allows nursing students to practice bedside medication administration. In addition, the cart can help students learn how to navigate digital medical records software.
In a news release, Hatch reiterated the importance of giving students access to up-to-date simulations, especially for an institution whose graduates tend to work in the area after graduating.
“The vast majority of our graduates stay right here in the Yakima Valley,” Hatch noted. “Thanks to this grant, our graduates will be even better prepared to care for their patients and elevate the quality of care our community will receive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.