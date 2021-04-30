Yakima Valley College Dental Hygiene students will have a dental screening clinic on Saturday, May 8.
People can call 509-574-4917 for an appointment from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Information and services are available in English and Spanish, and COVID-19 protocols are followed.
The program provides dental exams, teeth cleaning, x-rays, and fillings. Nominal fees apply and state insurance is accepted. Adults, teens and children are eligible for services.
The Weston D. Brown Dental Hygiene Clinic is on YVC’s campus at 1015 S. 16th Ave., Yakima.