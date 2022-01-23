YPD Chief Murray seeks way to spread costs of SWAT team across Valley

Since it was formed in 1977, the Yakima Police Department’s SWAT team has been called to places around the county to assist with searches, standoffs and other critical situations.
But that has meant the city has borne most of the cost of operating the team, even though about 4 in 10 SWAT deployments are outside Yakima.
And Chief Matt Murray believes it’s time that other communities help foot the bill.
“We’re not trying to be penny-ante,” Murray said, “but it’s an equity issue. We have to raise the issue for Yakima taxpayers.”
Toward that end, Murray brought up the issue with the City Council in September and has asked the Yakima Valley Council of Governments to look into designating the team as a regional unit, which would spread the costs out among other communities.
The regional council will look into the request.
Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell, whose department also supplies officers for the team, agrees with Murray on the need for spreading out the costs, but he would not want it done in a way where a smaller community might choose to handle a dangerous situation on its own rather than pay for a SWAT deployment.
The team, part of the Yakima Police Department’s Critical Response Unit, consists of officers from YPD, the sheriff’s office and the Union Gap and Grandview police departments, as well as the Yakima Fire Department for emergency medical support. The city also maintains armored and support vehicles for the team, as well as high-grade body armor and equipment.
The team responds to standoffs, high-risk searches and hostage situations.
Contrary to stereotypes, Murray and Udell said the SWAT team does not come into a scene with guns blazing.
“The vast majority of the time, they don’t use force,” Udell said. “Their presence gets (suspects) to give up.”
The team averages between five and 10 calls a year, Murray said, with the annual cost about $725,000 when training, equipment and liability are factored in.
About 60% of the calls for service are within the city, but Murray and Udell said there are also times when the team is deployed to assist other agencies. Recently, the team went to Kittitas County to assist with a search in a rugged area.
But Murray said Yakima is carrying about 80% of the cost to maintain the team, and Udell said the county’s cost is in the six figures for five deputies who serve on the team.
Adding to the expense is overtime when the team is deployed, both for team members and off-duty deputies called in to cover for deployed SWAT members, who also work as regular officers.
And it’s not just the city wanting to get more equitable financing.
“We’re paying more than our fair share. In 44 deployments in the past three years, three were in the county,” Udell said. “It would be cheaper if we just got billed for it.”
But Udell said sending out bills is not an option, as a smaller police agency may decide to handle a dangerous situation on its own rather than pay $2,000 to $10,000 for the SWAT team.
While smaller communities cannot field SWAT teams, Murray said they should be helping to pay for a service they might need. He compared it with the Yakima County jail’s contracts with other cities.
Murray said he’s been looking at a regional SWAT team, such as the Region 1 SWAT team in Snohomish County, with the costs spread out among other municipalities. Another regional team, the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team, covers the area around Clark County.
Chris Wickenhagen, YVCOG’s executive director, said the council has received Murray’s letter, and it will be looking into the proposal.
“The concept definitely makes sense, because when you pool your resources it saves everybody money and increases all the services the city can do,” Wickenhagen said.
The process will involve determining whether a SWAT team constitutes a regional activity and if it benefits the entire Valley. If those answers are yes, Wickenhagen said the next steps are digging into costs and liability issues.
Splitting the costs isn’t as simple as dividing the budget among YVCOG members, consisting of the county and each city and town, she said. Instead, she said YVCOG would look at call distribution, determine where there is greatest demand for the service, and calculate accordingly.
If it does become a regional team, it would be under YVCOG’s board, which consists of representatives from the county and each city or town, she said.
