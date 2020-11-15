Coronavirus has canceled next year’s Central Washington Junior Livestock Show in Toppenish.
The show’s board of directors announced last week that the 2021 event would be canceled, and it would monitor conditions to see if the program could resume in 2022, which would be the show’s 73rd year.
“We carefully reviewed information from numerous resources to make this decision,” a statement on the show’s website said.
Board Secretary Kendra Bauer said the announcement was made now because this is the time of year when youth participants and their families purchase pigs, cattle and lambs to raise, show and sell at the May event.
“It’s a huge disappointment,” Bauer said. “The kids spend a lot of time showing, grooming and everything.”
At the shows, animals raised by 4-H and FFA members are graded on their weight and condition and auctioned off.
Earlier this year, board members canceled the 2020 show because of coronavirus in Yakima County, leaving up to 400 kids scrambling for buyers.